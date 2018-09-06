Good Samaritan stops attempted rape in Brooklyn

Police released a photo of the man they say forced a 27-year-old woman into an alleyway near 90th Street and 5th Avenue in Bay Ridge last month.

BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A good Samaritan stepped in to stop an attempted rape in Brooklyn, but authorities continue to search for the perpetrator.

He threw her to the ground and sexually assaulted her.

The good Samaritan intervened and fought the attacker, who eventually ran away.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man with a goatee. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black and white sneakers and dark colored shorts.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

