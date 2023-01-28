Judge rules NY state to pay for former Gov. Andrew Cuomo's legal bills in sexual harassment lawsuits

The former governor sued state Attorney General Letitia James. He says she violated state law by denying him public assistance for his defense.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A judge has ruled that New York state should pay for former Governor Andrew Cuomo's legal bills as he defends himself in ongoing lawsuits.

The lawsuits accuse Cuomo of sexually harassing a state trooper.

The former governor sued state Attorney General Letitia James. He says she violated state law by denying him public assistance for his defense.

Cuomo argued that the allegations against him stem from when he was acting within his duties.

A spokesperson for the AG says they disagree with Cuomo's decision but will respect it.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.