Governors Island gets into Easter spirit with 1st egg hunt, said to be largest in all of NYC

GOVERNORS ISLAND, Manhattan (WABC) -- Governors Island is getting into the Easter spirit with some egg-squisite fun.

Their first-ever egg hunt is said to be the largest egg hunt in all of New York City, with 10,000 wooden painted eggs up for grabs.

On Saturday, egg hunters will have a chance to win island-specific prizes and giveaways.

There will be multiple egg hunts for different age groups, as well as performances and food vendors.

The event at the Parade Ground is free for everyone. Registration opened at 10 a.m.

