Tom Negovan is live at Grand Central with the breaking details.

MTA restricts access to Grand Central as peace activists hold protest calling for cease-fire

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- The MTA is restricting access to Grand Central as a group of peace activists rally inside the terminal Friday evening.

Access is being limited to ticketed customers only via the 105 East 42nd Street entrance and the Kitty Kelly Ramp at 42nd Street and Vanderbilt Avenue.

The MTA is asking customers to consider traveling to and from Penn Station as an alternative.

The rally began at 6 p.m. inside Grand Central Station with hundreds of protestors populating the terminal. Demonstrators also spilled onto the streets outside the Grand Central.

The activists are demanding a cease-fire in Gaza.

It comes as the Israeli military says its ground forces will expand their activities in Gaza Friday night.

That announcement also came just hours after Israeli forces conducted a second ground raid as many days and after Israel's defense minister said the country expects to launch a long and difficult ground invasion of the Hamas-ruled territory.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.