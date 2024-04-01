Grand jury in Queens indicts 2 men in connection with death of slain NYPD Det. Jonathan Diller

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A grand jury in Queens has indicted two men in connection with the death of an NYPD officer fatally shot last week.

Guy Rivera, 34, and Lindy Jones, 41, were indicted in the shooting death of NYPD Jonathan Diller on March 25 in Far Rockaway.

Rivera was indicted on charges of first-degree murder for killing Officer Jonathan Diller, and attempted first degree murder of a sergeant.

Both Rivera and Jones were also indicted on charges of criminal possession of a weapon and defacing a weapon.

Police recovered a .9 mm pistol from the glove compartment of the Kia Soul that Jones was driving at the time of Diller's killing

Jones appeared in a courtroom packed with police officers on Monday to learn he was indicted. He will be arraigned on the indictment April 16.

He is also facing an unrelated gun case from April 2023 in Queens, where prosecutors described both cases as strong.

Rivera remains hospitalized for a gunshot wound at Jamaica Hospital.

He will be arraigned on the indictment May 7.

"Going after law enforcement in the city of New York sends a message," said Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz. "We want to send a message back, you can't do that. We will indict you, and today we did that.

The Queens District Attorney noted that Jones was quoted as saying "I shoot people," and that he is a serious flight risk and needs to be held. The judge agreed.

Jones had been out on bail on a previous charge when Diller was shot, and that is a big part of the problem, according to the Police Benevolent Association.

"We're going to continue being in courtrooms until change happens," said Patrick Henry of the PBA. "Attacks on police officers have to end."

