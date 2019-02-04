Police say a grandmother was killed and another person wounded when they were the unintended victims of stray bullets in Brooklyn Monday.The incident happened just before noon on West 33rd street in Coney Island.Authorities say two men were involved in a dispute. One of them fired several shots at the other but missed and hit the two bystanders.53-year-old Dorothy Dixon of Brooklyn, a mother of six and a grandmother, was shot in the stomach and pronounced dead at Coney Island Hospital.A 47-year-old man was shot in the leg and is in serious but stable condition. The two were working on a construction project in the area when the shots were fired.The two men involved in the dispute ran off in different directions, police say.Police are looking for a suspect driving a dark-colored SUV. So far there have been no arrests.----------