64-year-old woman found dead with knife in back in Queens

EMBED </>More Videos

Jim Dolan has the latest on the fatal stabbing of a Queens grandmother.

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) --
Police are investigating after a 64-year-old woman was fatally stabbed in her apartment in Queens Wednesday morning.

Police say the victim, identified as Donna Blanchard, was found around 10 a.m. with a knife in her back in her sixth floor apartment in the Astoria Houses on 8th Street in Astoria.

She was reportedly discovered by her home health aide who could not enter the apartment with her key.

The aide went to the victim's daughter, who also lives on the same floor in the city-run Astoria houses, for help.

The victim was found dead on the floor.

No arrests have been made, and the motive for the apparent killing was not immediately known.

"Lot of outsiders come in and you don't know who's an outsider, so you've got to be cautious with everybody, cautious with everything you do," said one area resident.

The victim lived in the apartment with her 16-year-old granddaughter, who was at school at the time.

Friends wondered who would do something like this. "For someone older, it's just sad and it's heartbreaking," one woman said.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to call police.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stabbingNew York CityQueensAstoria
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Show More
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
More News