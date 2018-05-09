Police are investigating after a 64-year-old woman was fatally stabbed in her apartment in Queens Wednesday morning.Police say the victim, identified as Donna Blanchard, was found around 10 a.m. with a knife in her back in her sixth floor apartment in the Astoria Houses on 8th Street in Astoria.She was reportedly discovered by her home health aide who could not enter the apartment with her key.The aide went to the victim's daughter, who also lives on the same floor in the city-run Astoria houses, for help.The victim was found dead on the floor.No arrests have been made, and the motive for the apparent killing was not immediately known."Lot of outsiders come in and you don't know who's an outsider, so you've got to be cautious with everybody, cautious with everything you do," said one area resident.The victim lived in the apartment with her 16-year-old granddaughter, who was at school at the time.Friends wondered who would do something like this. "For someone older, it's just sad and it's heartbreaking," one woman said.The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to call police.----------