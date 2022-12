US working with Qatar after sudden death of Grant Wahl, American journalist covering World Cup

The state department said it wants to make sure his family's wishes are fulfilled as quickly as possible.

The U.S. State Department said it's working with Qatari officials following the sudden death of American journalist Grant Wahl.

Wahl collapsed Friday while covering Friday's Argentina-Netherlands match during the World Cup.

Many considered him the finest soccer writer in the English speaking world.

Grant Wahl was 49 years old. No cause of death has been released.