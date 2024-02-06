Extra Time: Calls for NYC to resume work with ICE; Tri-State gear up for 2026 World Cup

In this episode of 'Extra Time,' we discuss the latest on the officers attacked in Times Square and the calls for NYC to resume work with ICE.

In this episode of 'Extra Time,' we discuss the latest on the officers attacked in Times Square and the calls for NYC to resume work with ICE. extra time, ice, migrants, nyc, storms california, world cup, 2026 fifa world cup, metlife stadium, california storms,

In this episode of 'Extra Time,' we discuss the latest on the officers attacked in Times Square and the calls for NYC to resume work with ICE. extra time, ice, migrants, nyc, storms california, world cup, 2026 fifa world cup, metlife stadium, california storms,

In this episode of 'Extra Time,' we discuss the latest on the officers attacked in Times Square and the calls for NYC to resume work with ICE. extra time, ice, migrants, nyc, storms california, world cup, 2026 fifa world cup, metlife stadium, california storms,

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The controversy continues over the attack on an NYPD officer and NYPD lieutenant near Times Square last month.

14 people were involved.

The six arrested so far are migrants and Monday saw a push for changing New York City's strict rules limiting the NYPD's cooperation with ICE agents.

They want to make it easier to deport migrants charged with crimes.

N.J. Burkett has the story.

Remembering Bob Beckwith

Bob Beckwith, the former New York City firefighter who famously stood alongside President George W. Bush atop a charred fire truck in the rubble of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, has died.

He raised money for 9/11 causes and passed away from 9/11-related illnesses.

Kemberly Richardson joins Extra Time with the story.

Tri-State reacts to hosting 2026 FIFA World Cup final

Excitement and questions are in the air after it was announced that MetLife Stadium will host the FIFA World Cup final in 2026.

The final will be the culminating match of a 104-game tournament that will be spread across three nations for the first time, which includes Canada and Mexico.

FIFA expanded the World Cup from 32 to 48 nations in 2022.

A nation will need to play eight matches to win the title, which is up from seven since 1982.

Lindsay Tuchman and Ryan Field report on whether the region is ready.

You can watch 'Eyewitness News Extra Time' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE EXTRA TIME PODCAST

Discover more podcasts from abc7NY here