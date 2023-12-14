South Jersey family celebrates big win on ABC's 'Great Christmas Light Fight'

DEPTFORD, New Jersey (WABC) -- A family in Deptford, New Jersey was glowing on Wednesday night.

The Uszakis were fresh off their win after appearing on ABC's Great Christmas Light Fight.

Sister station 6abc's Christie Ileto spoke with the man behind the magic and how this week had been an eventful one.

Watch the video above for more on Dan Uszacki's incredible holiday spectacular.

