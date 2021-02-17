Be Kind: Police in Connecticut make crucial deliveries after charity's buses vandalized

The Transportation Association of Greenwich (TAG) called police after the vandalism was discovered Tuesday morning. The theft of the catalytic converters rendered the buses inoperable.
TAG is a non-profit organization that serves seniors and people of any age who are disabled by providing specialized transportation to get them to where they need to go.
ALSO READ | Heating company replaces elderly man's boiler for free in Brooklyn
They also participate in the Feed Greenwich program, in partnership with Neighbor to Neighbor, by delivering food to Greenwich residents during the coronavirus crisis.
The loss of the nine buses crippled their operations, but the Greenwich Police Department assisted TAG and Neighbor to Neighbor by delivering the food to those in need, while also conducting an investigation into the crime.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detective Division at (203) 622-8054 or call the tip line at (203) 622-3333.
Anyone interested in helping TAG can visit RideTag.org.
ALSO READ | NYC students spend February break building house for Long Island family
----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip