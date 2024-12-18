Police search for hit-and-run driver who struck cyclist in Greenwich Village

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for a suspect after he struck a cyclist in a hit-and-run crash in Manhattan on Wednesday.
The incident happened shortly after 3 p.m. at Mercer Street and West 3rd Street in Greenwich Village.
The suspect is described as a male wearing a red-hooded Nike sweatshirt, who struck a 44-year-old male cyclist in the bike lane.
The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he is expected to survive.
The suspect fled in a Ford Fusion with tinted windows and Pennsylvania plates.
NewsCopter 7 was over Prince Street between Thompson Street and West Broadway Street, where police found the abandoned Ford Fusion with a cracked windshield.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
