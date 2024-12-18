24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Police search for hit-and-run driver who struck cyclist in Greenwich Village

WABC logo
Wednesday, December 18, 2024 9:23PM
Police search for driver behind a hit-and-run in Greenwich Villiage
Shannon Sohn has the latest on a hit-and-run in Greenwich Villiage as police search for suspects.

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for a suspect after he struck a cyclist in a hit-and-run crash in Manhattan on Wednesday.



The incident happened shortly after 3 p.m. at Mercer Street and West 3rd Street in Greenwich Village.



The suspect is described as a male wearing a red-hooded Nike sweatshirt, who struck a 44-year-old male cyclist in the bike lane.



The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he is expected to survive.



The suspect fled in a Ford Fusion with tinted windows and Pennsylvania plates.




NewsCopter 7 was over Prince Street between Thompson Street and West Broadway Street, where police found the abandoned Ford Fusion with a cracked windshield.




This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.



