'Grey's Anatomy' renewed for season 19

"Grey's Anatomy" has been renewed for season 19.ABC announced Monday that the series, already the longest-running medical drama in primetime television history, would return for a landmark 19th season."'Grey's Anatomy' has a global impact that can't be overstated," said executive producer and showrunner Krista Vernoff, who is set to return. "'Grey's' touches, and sometimes changes, hearts and minds worldwide through the depth of connection people feel with these characters. I'm excited to work with our extraordinary writers to dream up where we go from here, and I'm always grateful to our partners at Disney and ABC for letting us tell bold stories with real impact."Shonda Rhimes, who created the series, said, "I couldn't be more excited that we get to keep telling the stories of Meredith, Bailey, Richard and all of the other doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial for another season. This is a true testament to Krista Vernoff, the cast, the crew and all the writers who keep the audience on the edge of their seat week after week. And it would not be possible without the generations of incredible fans who have supported 'Grey's Anatomy' for so many years."According to a press release from ABC, season 19 will "explore the ever-expanding world of modern medicine through the eyes of beloved returning and new characters."Premiering in 2005, the only three original cast members still on "Grey's" today are Ellen Pompeo (Meredith Grey), Chandra Wilson (Miranda Bailey) and James Pickens Jr. (Richard Webber).Also currently starring on the show are Kevin McKidd (Owen Hunt), Kim Raver (Teddy Altman), Camilla Luddington (Jo Wilson), Caterina Scorsone (Amelia Shepherd), Kelly McCreary (Maggie Pierce), Chris Carmack (Atticus "Link" Lincoln), Jake Borelli (Levi Schmitt), Richard Flood (Cormac Hayes) and Anthony Hill (Winston Ndugu), among others.