Food & Drink

Salmonella concerns in ground turkey meat made by Plainville Brands trigger public health alert

EMBED <>More Videos

Salmonella concerns in ground turkey meat trigger public health alert

The USDA has issued a public health alert for more than 200,000 pounds of ground turkey meat over salmonella concerns.

The Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service issued the alert Saturday for the products that were produced by Plainville Brands.

The meat appears in four different types of packages, including two from Wegmans.

It was also sold under the Nature's Promise label at Stop and Shop and as Plainville Farms turkey at several other chains.

It had a "use by/freeze/sell by" date of January, but could still be in people's freezers.

A recall was "not requested because it is believed that the products are no longer available for consumers to purchase."

There have been 28 cases of salmonella linked to the turkey.

ALSO READ | Search intensifies for missing college freshman whose car was found abandoned
EMBED More News Videos

Kori Gauthier, a freshman at LSU, has not been seen since Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Her car was found on a bridge in Baton Rouge, La., after being hit by another vehicle.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfoodfood safetygrocery storesalmonella
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
3-year-old boy dies in fall from 4th floor window in Harlem
Driver in crash that killed 5 was speeding in excess of 100 mph: PD
Man spends 2nd night in tree in Queens, still refusing to come down
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Show More
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
More TOP STORIES News