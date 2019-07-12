Group of women wanted in attacks, robberies of Harlem women

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are trying to find a group of women they say is responsible for a string of robberies in Harlem.Police believe the group of at least four women is responsible for three robberies that happened back on June 25th beginning at 5 a.m.In all three, the suspects attacked women walking along the street. In the last attack, one victim was even hit in the face with a rock.The women got away with cash, cell phones and credit cards.None of the victims were seriously injured.Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the females is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------