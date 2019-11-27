Group sought in attack on 2 Jewish teens in Crown Heights

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Five people are wanted for assaulting two Jewish teens in Brooklyn.Police say the group smacked a 14-year-old in the head, and then knocked his yarmulke off the top of his head.It happened on November 11th around 6 p.m. on Eastern Parkway and Albany Avenue in Crown Heights.Investigators say the suspects then removed the fedora off the head of a 15-year-old, and threw it on the ground.Both teens were dressed in traditional Jewish clothing.One of the teens was wearing a ski mask.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------