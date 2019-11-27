Group sought in attack on 2 Jewish teens in Crown Heights

By Eyewitness News
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Five people are wanted for assaulting two Jewish teens in Brooklyn.

Police say the group smacked a 14-year-old in the head, and then knocked his yarmulke off the top of his head.

It happened on November 11th around 6 p.m. on Eastern Parkway and Albany Avenue in Crown Heights.

Investigators say the suspects then removed the fedora off the head of a 15-year-old, and threw it on the ground.

Both teens were dressed in traditional Jewish clothing.

One of the teens was wearing a ski mask.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crown heightsbrooklynnew york cityhate crimehate crime investigationjewish
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dead kittens and cats found in trash chute, LI man arrested
Thanksgiving getaway: Record travel numbers expected
Fire burns through restaurant, apartments in Brooklyn
Strong winds still in the Thanksgiving forecast
AccuWeather: Showers and breezy
2 women struck by hit-and-run driver on Long Island
Thanksgiving mass transit: What you need to know
Show More
NJ hospital mistakenly gives kidney transplant to wrong person
Dozens arrested as airline workers protest at JFK for higher pay
Student sexually assaulted inside Brooklyn college bathroom
Transit Authority: 500,000 skip bus, subway fare every day
Dog walker caught on camera in alleged act of theft
More TOP STORIES News