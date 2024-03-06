24-year-old woman one of several arrested after Gucci heist in Meatpacking District

Detectives believe the suspects are behind several robberies at high end stores along the East Coast.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Police say they've taken several people into custody in connection to last month's heist at a Gucci store in Manhattan.

Detectives believe they are behind several robberies at high-end stores along the East Coast.

Investigators say one of those suspects is 24-year-old Kerina Boykin of Washington D.C., who is believed to have been the lookout in the February 19 robbery that netted $58,000 of bags and sunglasses.

Officers arrested her in Hyattsville, Maryland, on Feb. 22 for allegedly assaulting a pregnant woman.

Boykin is being held without bail for allegedly assaulting the woman during a Jan. 28 fight. She is also wanted for an armed robbery in the county.

Another man taken into custody out of state may also be linked to the robbery. Detectives believe they are part of an interstate robbery team.

NYPD received a tip about Boykin's identity through Crime Stoppers.

