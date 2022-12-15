New York City Council proposes ban on sale of guinea pigs

Think before you (guinea) pig out this holiday season

The latest piece of post-pandemic legislation NYC Council is considering, is a ban on the sale of guinea pigs.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- If all you want for Christmas is a guinea pig, you may want to think again. The sale of guinea pigs could soon be banned in New York City.

There was a sharp increase in people purchasing guinea pigs over the course of the pandemic. But many people did not keep their new pets for very long.

In 2022, roughly 600 guinea pigs were dropped at city shelters, compared to 481 and 282 guinea pigs in 2021 and 2019 respectively.

Guinea pigs might seem like a small responsibility because of their size, but they require large amounts care and attention.

Additionally, guinea pigs can live up to a decade, so they can be a long-term commitment.

The New York City Council Committee on Health held a hearing Wednesday on the prohibition of the sale of guinea pigs as pets. But even if the legislation were to pass, guinea pig ownership would still be legal.

If you're still interested in a guinea pig this holiday season, consider adopting from a shelter or a rescue. If you are not ready to commit, fostering is an option as well.

For more information, visit the Animal Care Centers of NYC website.

