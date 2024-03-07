Apparent gun brought to elementary school by young boy in East New York

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The NYPD was called to an elementary school in Brooklyn Thursday morning after a boy was found with what appeared to be a gun.

The apparent weapon was found in the possession of an eight-year-old boy just before 10:30 a.m. at P.S. 158 in East New York.

The investigation started when a parent came to the school this morning, reporting that her child was menaced with a weapon by another child yesterday.

School officials went to the young boy and found a firearm in his backpack.

Police are now looking at the gun to determine if it is operational.

They will be talking to that child's parents to determine how he got the weapon.

This is a breaking news story. It will updated as more details become available.

