16-year-old questioned after gun found in backpack at Long Island City high school

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- A 16-year-old boy is being questioned by police after school officials in Queens found a firearm in his backpack.

The 9mm automatic was taken from the student inside Long Island City High School on Monday morning.

The weapon was found after another student informed administrators.

The education department released the following statement:

"The safety and wellbeing of our students and staff is our top priority. Weapons are not tolerated within our schools, and this item was quickly recovered without incident by our dedicated school staff and NYPD's school safety agents. All students and staff are safe. We are offering additional security and supports to the school community today and in the coming days and are working closely with the NYPD regarding follow-up actions."

He is being questioned by police and no charges were immediately filed.

