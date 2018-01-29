BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) --Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in front of a deli in Brooklyn Monday.
Police say the 55-year-old victim was shot in the torso shortly before 1 p.m. on Throop Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant.
He was rushed to Kings County Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
His identity has not yet been released.
The gunman fled the scene and there have been no arrests.
