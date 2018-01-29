Gunman sought after man shot to death in front of deli in Brooklyn

Eyewitness News
BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in front of a deli in Brooklyn Monday.

Police say the 55-year-old victim was shot in the torso shortly before 1 p.m. on Throop Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

He was rushed to Kings County Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His identity has not yet been released.

The gunman fled the scene and there have been no arrests.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingman killedBedford StuyvesantBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Show More
Family rescued from LI home after tree crashes onto it
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Ohio State suspends coach Urban Meyer for mishandling domestic abuse case
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island facing Honolulu in the Little League World Series
More News