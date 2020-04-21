Gunpoint robbery caught on camera in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A video shows a terrifying gunpoint attack and robbery in Brooklyn.Two men threatened the victim with a gun while struggling for her purse.That's when one of the suspects hit her in the face with his gun.A man who tried to intervene was also attacked.This happened on Wednesday April 8 at approximately 3:45 p.m. inside the Pay-O-Matic on Graham Avenue in Williamsburg.The suspects got away with the woman's phone, $900 in cash, and debit card.The first individual is a dark-skinned male with a beard, last seen wearing a black and yellow baseball cap with the words "Star Wars" on the front, a yellow du-rag, a blue surgical mask, a dark colored jacket, red and white gloves, gray sweatpants, and white sneakers.The second individual is a dark-skinned male with eye glasses, last seen wearing a black mask, a black hooded sweater, blue and white jeans, and multi-colored sneakers.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------