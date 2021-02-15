New Jersey teacher allegedly sexually assaulted, showed porn to 10-year-old girl

The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office announced the arrest of 53-year-old Gustavo Barrientos, of Tinton Falls, who is charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.
Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher Gramiccioni said Barrientos was employed as an elementary school teacher in the Long Branch School District when, on multiple occasions, he showed pornography to a 10-year-old girl and sexually assault her.
At this point, officials have declined to identify at which school the alleged crimes occurred.
Barrientos was arrested Sunday and taken to the Monmouth County Correctional Institution in Freehold Township pending a detention hearing.
If convicted, he faces up to life imprisonment on the aggravated sexual assault charge and up to 10 years imprisonment on the Endangering the Welfare of a Child charge.
In addition, he would be subject to Parole Supervision for Life and required to register under Megan's Law.
Investigators are seeking additional information about Barrientos' activities, including possible victims.
Anyone with any information please contact Detective Todd Coleman of the Long Branch Police Department at 732-222-1000 or Detective Sergeant Shawn Murphy of the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office Special Victim's Bureau at 732-431-7160 ext. 7032.
Anyone who feels the need to remain anonymous but has information about a crime can submit a tip to the Monmouth County Crime Stoppers by calling their confidential telephone tip line at 1-800-671-4400.
