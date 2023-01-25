Half Moon Bay victims: Officials 7 victims killed in California mass shooting

Family members were left wondering if their loved ones were still alive after the deadly Half Moon Bay shootings that killed seven people.

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. -- Northern California officials have identified all seven victims killed in the tragic mass shooting at two mushroom farms in Half Moon Bay.

The small coastal community in San Mateo County has been in shock and grief ever since Monday, when investigators say a 66-year-old suspect shot and killed his co-workers in an act of workplace violence. An eighth person was shot and underwent surgery at the Stanford Medical Center.

Officials have identified seven victims killed:

Zhi Shen Liu, 73, of San Francisco

Marciano Martinez Jimenez, 50, of Moss Beach

Jose Romero Perez

Ai Xiang Zhang, 74, of San Francisco

Qi Shong Cheng, 66, of Half Moon Bay

Ye Tao Bing, 43, residence unknown

Jing Zhi Lu, 64, of Half Moon Bay

The criminal complaint filed against Zhao has identified the surviving victim as Pedro Romero Perez.

On Tuesday, officials said it's been difficult to notify family members because some of the victims are migrants.

On Monday, ABC7 News spoke with Carlos Martinez-Maya, the nephew of victim Marciano Martinez Himenez, who at work was known as Martin.

Throughout the evening, Martinez-Maya and others arriving at the location were attempting to piece together what answers they could.

But his repeated calls to his uncle went unanswered.

"My dad got a call saying that this mushroom farm got shot up by someone, or something and he basically left us, drove over here," Martinez-Maya said. "My mom got a call from my dad -- he's crying -- saying my brother is in there he's not answering his calls. His brother is my uncle. We're just worried right now, because he's not answering his calls or anything like that. they're not letting anyone go in or out, they're also not telling us who the deceased are."

About two hours after ABC7 News spoke with him, he said workers from the farm confirmed to the family that his uncle was one of the people shot and killed at the scene.

In tears, Maria Melgar opened up about the two friend she lost. One of them was Marciano Martinez-Jimenez. "I know Marciano for 15 years," said Melgar.