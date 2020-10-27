Society

"My heart will ghoul on": Titanic-themed Halloween display pretty much sums up 2020, homeowner says

CHICAGO -- An Illinois homeowner says his Titanic-themed Halloween display pretty much sums up 2020.

"My heart will ghoul on!," tweeted Joseph Lee. "2020 is almost over!"

Lee shared a video of the elaborate skeleton decorations on his front lawn in Park Ridge after he recreated numerous scenes from James Cameron's 1997 hit.

Lee also added some modern twists by putting a face mask on the skeleton used to represent Rose, who was played by Kate Winslet in "Titanic".

Lee is raising the bar for Halloween, giving neighbors and social media something to smile about.

"Haha this is goooood," wrote one person.



