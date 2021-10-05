Lin-Manuel Miranda records excuse video for teen who missed test

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11020466" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Sandy Kenyon has more on Broadway's return on Tuesday.

A Broadway superstar recorded an epic excuse video for a teenager who missed their history exam."Miss Rosner this is Lin-Manuel Miranda, I'm sorry he can't be in your history class right now but he's with me," Lin-Manuel Miranda said. "We're gonna go over the Bill of Rights and anything you may be covering right now; we cover a lot of it in about two and a half hours of Hamilton but we're gonna go over it in specifics now, so this is not lost time. Thank you -- thank you for excusing him from class."The 'Hamilton' star recorded the video message for 16-year-old Luke Stevens while attending an event in Atlanta.The event was organized by Stevens' mom, Tamara Stevens, a local political activist.His teacher later tweeted she was freaking out when she saw the video.