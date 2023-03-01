During our morning newscast, Sam Champion and Heather O'Rourke had some choice words about the rankings.

NYC is 57th happiest city in US; Yonkers is highest in Tri-state at 18th: Study

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City is known for a lot of things, like our sports teams, our pizza, and Broadway, but apparently, we're not so happy about it.

WalletHub ranked the happiest cities in the U.S. and New York City didn't even crack the top 50.

During our morning newscast, Sam Champion and Heather O'Rourke had some choice words about the rankings.

Sam says being happy is overrated and that living in New York gives residents the right to be angry!

Heather agreed with Sam's sentiment and said that Freemont, which ranked as the happiest city in America, has areas called "Central Park" and "Newark" nearby.

"They are kind of stealing our area and saying it's the best place to be," Heather said.

After Freemont at number one, the city in our area that ranks the highest is Yonkers, coming in at 18.

Jersey City ranks 32, New York City is at 57, and Newark ranks at 125.

The study ranked 182 cities, looking at 30 key indicators of happiness, from depression rate to income growth, to average leisure time spent each day.

