3-year-old boy injured after falling from building fire escape in Harlem

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 3-year-old boy is in stable condition after falling from a fire escape in Harlem on Friday night.
Police responded to the rear of a building located at 301 West 114th Street around 7:15 p.m., where they found a child who tumbled about eight to 10 feet from the fire escape.
The boy was taken to Harlem Hospital where he's expected to survive.
He suffered a minor cut to his lip and was bleeding from his mouth.
The investigation is ongoing.
