3-year-old boy injured after falling from building fire escape in Harlem

A 3-year-old boy is in stable condition after falling from a building's rear fire escape in Harlem on Friday night.

A 3-year-old boy is in stable condition after falling from a fire escape in Harlem on Friday night.

Police responded to the rear of a building located at 301 West 114th Street around 7:15 p.m., where they found a child who tumbled about eight to 10 feet from the fire escape.

The boy was taken to Harlem Hospital where he's expected to survive.

He suffered a minor cut to his lip and was bleeding from his mouth.

The investigation is ongoing.

