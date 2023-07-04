3-year-old girl in critical condition after falling out window in Harlem

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 3-year-old girl is in critical condition after falling from a window in Harlem on Tuesday.

The incident happened just after 1 p.m. at 17 W. 137th Street.

Officials say a 3-year-old girl fell from a sixth-floor window.

She was taken to Harlem Hospital in critical condition.

The victim's 37-year-old mother was home at the time when her daughter fell from the window.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

