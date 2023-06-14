Speeding BMW causes crash in Harlem that left 4 injured: police

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police say a speeding car caused a crash in Harlem that left four people injured -- one of the critically.

Video shows a BMW fly by on West 119th Street right before the crash on Lenox Avenue around noon on Wednesday.

Eyewitness say the impact caused the BMW to catch on fire.

Two men and two women were hurt, including the driver of the BMW. One of the women is said to be in critical condition.

Bodega worker Rashad Ali tried to save the driver.

"I see the fire is coming out, I went into the store to get the fire extinguisher and I went to turn it off and again, fire and fire, and we tried to take the guy out and he was passed out inside," Ali said.

Neighbors said the crash sounded more like an explosion and it looked like the driver may have had a seizure.

"Something like that was bound to happen, we actually have an application that's in the process for a speed bump on our block," said resident Wolfgang Schulze.

So far police have not announced any charges against the driver.

