1 person killed, several injured in fire at Harlem apartment building

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- One person was killed, and nearly a dozen were injured after a fire broke out at an apartment building in Harlem on Thursday.

The fire started around 8:15 p.m. at 1980 Park Ave. between Harlem River Drive and the Dead End.

The FDNY says they received a report of smoke in the building.

When first responders arrived on the scene, they discovered the fire on the first floor of the 14-story NYCHA building.

A 41-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials say six residents and two police officers were treated for smoke inhalation.

One firefighter was treated for minor burns, authorities said.

The fire was placed under control around 9 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

