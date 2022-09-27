Man, woman both shot in leg amid dispute in Harlem

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man and a woman were shot in the legs in Harlem on Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting was reported in front of 215 West 125th Street just before 3 p.m.

Police say a 20-year-old man was in a dispute with another man, who opened fire on him.

He was shot twice in the left leg and taken to St Luke's Hospital.

A 48-year -old woman, who preliminarily does not appear involved in the dispute, was shot once in the left leg. She was taken to Harlem Hospital.

Both victims were said to be stable.

The suspect ran away northbound on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard. He was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and red shirt underneath.

ALSO READ | 'I'm done': Rikers officers quitting in record numbers

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.