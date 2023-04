In anticipation of Harlem Grown's Earth Day festival, Sandra Bookman sat down with the founder, Tony Hillery, and CEO of SJ Edwards Inc., Sharon Davis to discuss how Davis helped Harlem Grown receive nearly half a million dollars in funding from the Employee Retention Credit.

