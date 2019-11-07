Harlem man allegedly killed wife, 5-year-old daughter in double murder-suicide

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man is believed to have killed his wife, their 5-year-old daughter, and himself in a double murder-suicide in Harlem.The 46-year-old man was found in the bedroom of their West 121st Street apartment just after 9:15 p.m. Wednesday.His 42-year-old wife was found in the bathroom and their daughter was found in another bedroom. They both sustained trauma to the neck.Detectives believe the man killed his wife and their daughter and then killed himself.A knife was recovered at the scene.There was no immediate indication of a domestic violence history.----------