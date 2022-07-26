17-year-old surrenders to police in shooting death of Harlem 14-year-old

A 17-year-old has surrendered to police and is now charged with murder in the death of a 14-year-old Justin Streeter.

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 17-year-old has surrendered to police and is now charged with murder in the death of a 14-year-old boy in Harlem.

Justin Streeter, of Plainfield, New Jersey, was shot in the head at East 128th Street just east of Park Avenue.

Police got the call for shots fired just before 4:30 p.m. July 20, and arriving officers found Streeter, along with a 15-year-old boy who was shot in the leg.

Authorities say Streeter was shot while saying goodbye to his old Harlem neighborhood.

Streeter's family recently moved to Plainfield for a better life.

Neighbors say the shooting is part of a disturbing pattern.

"The area has been getting aggressively violent over the years," one resident said. "I've been this in area about nine years now. Since the economy has been tanking, the community has been in revolt."

Police acknowledge how bad it's gotten.

"What about the parents? What about the families? What about the grandmothers out here?" NYPD Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey said. "This is terrible, and we shouldn't have to suffer through this gun violence. New York is so much better."

