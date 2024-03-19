2 men slashed in the head outside Harlem deli; police searching for suspects

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Two men were slashed in the head outside a deli in Harlem on Monday.

The attacks happened in front of 60 W. 125th St. around 2 p.m.

A 20-year-old man was slashed in the head and wrist. He was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals in stable condition.

The second victim, a 39-year-old man, suffered a slash wound to the back of the head.

He was transported by private means to the same hospital and is also in stable condition.

The suspects, described as two males wearing face masks, fled in a grey Jeep.

There are no arrests, and the investigation is ongoing.

