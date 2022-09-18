Harlem street renamed after legendary actress Cicely Tyson

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A street in Harlem has been renamed after legendary actress Cicely Tyson.

A stretch of East 101st Street now bears the name of the late actress.

Tyson grew up on the block in East Harlem and people gathered to celebrate on Saturday.

The debut of the new sign was accompanied by a block party with a Caribbean theme.

Tyson's parents came to New York City from the West Indies.

She died last year at the age of 96.

