Lincoln Center hosts tribute to Harry Belafonte

Lincoln Center will host a public celebration of the life and legacy of Harry Belafonte Wednesday evening. Sonia Rincon has the story.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Lincoln Center held a public celebration of the life and legacy of Harry Belafonte Wednesday evening.

Groups are gathering at the Revson Fountain at 6:00 p.m. to honor the life and legacy of Harlem's own.

The IMPACT Children's Chorus will be singing outside the Revson Fountain at Lincoln Center.

They will be joined by Mayor Adams and the social justice foundation created by Belafonte.

The Mayor said all New Yorkers are welcome to attend and pay tribute.

Belafonte -- who was an award-winning singer, actor and activist, died Tuesday of congestive heart failure.

He was 96-years-old.

