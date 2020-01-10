First-ever Harry Potter flagship store opening in New York City

FLATIRON, Manhattan (WABC) -- Attention all wizards and sorcerers, grab your wands and broomsticks because the first-ever Harry Potter flagship store is coming to NYC this summer.Warner Brothers announced Thursday that the world's first official Harry Potter flagship store will open next to the iconic Flatiron building in the summer of 2020.The store will house the largest collection of Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts products in the world -- all under one roof.The store will span three floors and more than 20,000 square feet and will offer fans a number of retail experiences that evoke the magic of the Wizarding World."This will be the largest dedicated Harry Potter store in the world and will become a must-visit fan destination where Harry Potter enthusiasts can engage with interactive experiences and numerous photo opportunities as they step into the magic," said Sarah Roots, SVP Worldwide Tours and Retail with Warner Bros.More details will be announced later in the year.----------