NJ fire chief spreads holiday love, reunites with 4-year-old he saved suffering medical episode

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- A little girl got a chance to meet her heroes -- two fighters who saved her life after she suffered a seizure in the car while her mother was driving on the highway trying to call 911.

"I was yelling 'help, I need help, I need help,' but I was on the highway and she said 'we'll try to get someone out to you,' and then I looked to my left and he was there," said Vannesa Senquis, the child's mother.

Hasbrouck Heights Fire Chief Mike Greco and Fire Official Robert Knobloch were on the New Jersey Turnpike next to Senquis' car realizing something bad was happening and pulled over to the side of the road.

"We've never seen someone take a child out of a car seat in less than 10 seconds, like it was crazy," Senquis said. "Rob too, he came through with the clutch. He was there."

With the 4-year-old unconscious, they knew the seizure was serious. The firefighters went into emergency mode making a bee line to Hackensack University Medical Center. They hit a backup on Route 17 but remained calm.

"We did call for help over the radio to get an ambulance, get a police officer, but where we were was extremely difficult to get that there, so we decided to get her going," Chief Greco said.

Knowing that every second counted, the pair knew they had to act quickly.

"We were blocking the traffic, and then cleared the way so we could get her into the hospital very fast," Knobloch said.

They eventually got to the hospital where nurses and doctors took over in the emergency room to make sure the child made a full recovery.

Little Laylani and her brother are all smiles now after an ordeal that is nothing short of a holiday miracle. These modest firefighters are truly guardian angels.

"If it wasn't for them, I probably wouldn't have my daughter today," Senquis said.

