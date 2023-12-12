WATCH: Kindhearted drivers help catch loose chihuahua on Staten Island Expressway

Drivers all pitched in to get the pup to safety.

STATEN ISLAND, New York City (WABC) -- A car chase took place on the Staten Island Expressway, but this wasn't just any regular car chase.

Drivers on their commute began to realize that a loose chihuahua had somehow ended up on the expressway.

Drivers trying to get the Chihuahua off the expressway. Katie Montello via Storyful

The chihuahua goes by the name "Bean" and his owners say he was spooked by another dog, causing him to run as fast and as far as he could.

In a team effort, about 20 cars pitched in to help by slowing down to make sure the fast cars couldn't hurt the already scared pup.

After getting the traffic under control, the drivers managed to scoop "Bean" up and get him back to his owners safely.

"Bean" is home safe with his owner. Tammy

