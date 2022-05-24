19-year-old man attacked by hatchet-wielding suspect in Flatiron District, Manhattan

19-year-old attacked by hatchet-wielding suspect in Flatiron District

FLATIRON DISTRICT, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 19-year-old man is in the hospital after being attacked by another man with a hatchet.

The suspect thought the man said something to or about him and approached the victim near West 26th Street and 6th Avenue just before 10:00 p.m. Monday.

That's when the suspect took out a hatchet and struck the victim in the leg and foot causing lacerations, according to police.

The victim was taken to Bellevue hospital in stable condition.

Police are searching for the suspect who fled on a moped.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

