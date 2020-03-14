13-year-old arrested in Manhattan coronavirus hate crime assault

By Eyewitness News
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 13-year-old has been arrested on hate crime charges after police say an Asian man was kicked in the back and told to go back to China in East Harlem Tuesday night.

The 59-year-old victim walking south on Madison Avenue when he was attacked, causing him to fall to the ground.

Police say the suspect yelled, "(Expletive) Chinese coronavirus," before telling the victim to go back to his country.

The victim had injuries to his hands and knees but refused medical attention.

He said the same suspect spat in his face and said Chinese have coronavirus on Saturday.

The suspect's identity is not being released because of his age, but he is charged with assault as a hate crime and aggravated harassment as a hate crime.

Related topics:
new york cityeast harlemmanhattanbias crimehate crimecoronavirushate crime investigationasian american
