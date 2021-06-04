13-year-old arrested in hate crime assault on Sikh teen at Long Island mall

By
EMBED <>More Videos

13-year-old arrested in L.I. hate crime assault

HUNTINGTON STATION, Long Island (WABC) -- A 13-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with a hate crime after police say he punched a Sikh teenager at a Long Island mall.

The boy, from Huntington Station, is charged with second-degree aggravated harassment as a hate crime.

He is not being identified because of his age, and the case will be handled in family court.

Chaz Bedi, 13, of Syosset, said he and a friend were walking through Walt Whitman Shops last Saturday when they passed a large group of teenagers.

ALSO READ | Man charged with DWI after driving on to school field full of students in Nassau County
EMBED More News Videos

Police say 73-year-old Edward Coghlan first struck another car in a Wendy's parking lot and fled, and when the other driver followed, he drove through a fence and onto the school field.


Bedi told Eyewitness News reporter Kristin Thorne one of them yelled, "Hey, Muhammad, come over here."

They were both wearing dastars, also known as turbans, as part of their Sikh religious garb.

Bedi said he and his friend walked up to the group and exchanged words, but they decided to walk away.

"Their body language, it's a little hostile," Bedi said. "They look older than us."

But he said the teens followed them, and one punched him in the face as another recorded on his cell phone.

"One of them says, 'I'm going to knock that ball off your head,'" Bedi said. "I see one of them walking up behind me, and then he jumps in front of me and then he just hits me in the face."

He said the teenager punched him with a closed fist on the left side of his face, and he and his friend then hid in a clothing store for a half hour.

ALSO READ | People getting vaccinated at Belmont Park get tickets to next year's Belmont Stakes
EMBED More News Videos

A new pop-up vaccination site is opening Friday at Belmont Park on Long Island.


A Macy's employee notified security, who located the teens and kicked them out of the mall. Bedi's father, Satbir Singh, said the guard told him the teens said Bedi and his friend threatened to blow up the mall.

"Are you kidding me?" Singh said. "You're going to stereotype them and say like now we're terrorists?"

The teens apparently snuck back onto the property and were later detained for questioning.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
huntington stationsuffolk countyhate crimemallhate crime investigationteenagers
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
AccuWeather: Some sun, warmer
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Show More
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
US employers added just 194,000 jobs in September
Senate avoids a US debt ceiling disaster, votes to extend borrowing
More TOP STORIES News