Disney reveals Haunted Mansion bar coming to new Treasure ship

The Haunted Mansion Parlor will offer "spirited" cocktails and mocktails in an attraction-inspired bar.

Disney Cruise Line's Treasure ship will be the first to bring iconic attractions like Haunted Mansion to life onboard.

Take an in-depth look at The Haunted Mansion Parlor, inspired by the happy haunts of the Haunted Mansion attraction.

For the first time ever, Disney Cruise Line will bring iconic theme park attractions to life on their ships, starting with the Disney Treasure.

Previously announced, the Disney Treasure will include nods to classic attractions, such as the Skipper Society, a Jungle Cruise-themed lounge and Periscope Pub, a fun take on the classic 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea: Submarine Voyage attraction.

Now, The Haunted Mansion Parlor will take inspiration from a golden era, first-class drawing room, and combine that with "the Haunted Mansion's most relevant and known themes" with a sea-faring twist.

The lounge is a full experience, offering "spirited" cocktails and mocktails for guests. Some of the beverages include the "Ghoulish Delight," inspired by an ube latte, the "Sympathetic Libation," a zero proof margarita, and a specialty black margarita, containing a special message only seen by UV light.

Also in the lounge, "Imagineers have created fantastic ways to bring illusions to life that will fully immerse our guests into this attraction like never before," Darren McBurney, a Disney Cruise Director said.

The Haunted Mansion Parlor is coming to the Disney Treasure in 2024.

