Hawk crashes into window of Westchester home but not seriously injured

Police in the town of Greenburgh had to rescue a hawk after it crashed through the window of a home.

GREENBURGH, New York (WABC) -- Police in Westchester rescued a hawk after it crashed through the window of a home Greenburgh.

The Greenburgh Police Department posted a video on their YouTube channel of officers checking up on the hawk as it rested on the grass.

Thankfully the hawk was not seriously injured and was able to fly away afterward.

Police also posted photos on Facebook of the bird spreading its wings, and an officer holding it in his hands.

ALSO READ | Machete attack on NYPD officers near Times Square investigated as possible terrorism

----------

* More Northern Suburbs news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube