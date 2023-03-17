Crane collapses at Amazon warehouse construction site in Hawthorne, Westchester County

HAWTHORNE, N.J. (WABC) -- A crane collapsed at an Amazon warehouse construction site in Hawthorne, New Jersey Friday.

Newscopter Seven was over the scene on Route 9-A the Saw Miller River Road in Hawthorne just after 2:30 p.m.

The crane was being used to help build an Amazon warehouse near the Westchester County police headquarters.

Mt. Pleasant Town Supervisor Carl Fulgenzi said one person suffered minor injuries and another suffered "a more serious injury to one leg."

Fulgenzi said all work has been stopped until they evaluate the extent of the damage to building.

The cause of the crane failure is being investigated.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

