Section of brick wall on top of Hawthorne High School collapses down below

HAWTHORNE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Bricks from the top of a high school in New Jersey fell onto the parking lot and several cars below on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened when a 50- to 60-foot-section of brick wall collapsed from Hawthorne High Schools' Science Building's around 3:45 p.m.

The structure of the building, including its roof and classrooms, was not impacted by the collapse.

Hawthorne Police Capt. Bob King said it was "really fortunate that no one was injured."

Firefighters knocked down the remaining facade above the windows after being advised to do so by the engineer.

There is no reported construction on the site.

The cause of collapse is under investigation.

