Doctor Hazel Dukes, civil rights pioneer, honored with street naming in Roslyn Heights

Doctor Dukes was a civil rights pioneer and the president of the NAACP's New York State Conference.

ROSLYN HEIGHTS, Nassau County (WABC) -- Lawmakers and community leaders will conduct a special street naming ceremony in Nassau County on Saturday.

Doctor Hazel Dukes' legacy is celebrated in Roslyn Heights.

She was a civil rights pioneer and the president of the NAACP's New York State Conference.

The ceremony will take place outside the Roslyn Garden Apartments. Doctor Dukes was instrumental in integrating these apartments when she became the complex's first African American resident.

