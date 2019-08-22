Head chef of famed Grand Central restaurant Cipriani Dolci found dead after days-long search

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The head chef of a well-known New York City restaurant was found dead after a days-long search.

The body of 33-year-old Andrea Zamperoni was found Wednesday, wrapped in a blanket at a Queens hotel that is a known drug and prostitution location. A naked woman directed responding officers to his body.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was confirmed by his two brothers, who arrived from London earlier that day.

An autopsy will determine the cause of death, which appears suspicious.

Detectives were called to the hotel by a tipster. Zamperoni's passport was not there: It was found in his home nearby.

Zamperoni was reported missing by co-workers on Monday when he didn't show up to work at the famed Cipriani Dolci in Grand Central Terminal.

He is originally from Italy and recently moved to New York in April. He has worked for Cipriani since 2008 at several locations.

Following news of his death, the restaurant released the following statement:

"We have sadly learned that Andrea Zamperoni, a well-respected and beloved member of the Cipriani team for many years, who went missing last Sunday has been found deceased.

We will keep Andrea's family in our thoughts and prayers and respect their privacy during this difficult time.

Andrea was a responsible, good-hearted, kind and very hard-working individual who will be deeply missed by all of us. We trust the NYPD is exerting all efforts to investigate and bring clarity to this tragic situation."

